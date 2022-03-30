BBC Holby City: tears on and off-screen as drama ends with tragic death and NHS tribute

23 years later, it was the end of an era for Holby City fans and stars. The BBC One medical drama ended with an emotional final episode that celebrated the spirit of the NHS and portrayed a tragic death.

Several older characters returned for Holby’s swansong, which aired Tuesday night and saw the death of surgeon Jack Naylor, played by Rosie Marcel, who has been on the show since 2005 about the effects of a brain tumor. Appearing after the ongoing story.

The episode showcased the dedication of the co-workers who tried to save her and also sheds light on the lives that can be saved and enriched through organ donation. It also featured reappearances of previous characters including Rick Griffin, played by Hugh Quarshi, and Mo Ifanga, played by Chizzy Akudolu.

