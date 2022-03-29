BBC Holby City: Why has the show been dropped as the last episode aired after 23 years?

The BBC’s Holby City ends tonight after 23 years. The drama series, which follows the ups and downs of staff and patients in the wards of the fictional Holby City hospital, will air its final episode on Tuesday night.

Since the program’s launch in 1999, the hospital soap has been popular with BBC viewers and has run for 23 series. The first series began with an original cast of 11 main cast members including Waterloo Road’s Angela Griffin, former EastEnders actor Michael French and Manchester actor Ian Curtis, who eventually left the show.

During his 23 years at the BBC, the characters have been introduced and written with cast members including Patsy Kensit, Rosie Marcel, Bob Barrett, John Mitchie and longest-serving member Hugh Quarshi.

