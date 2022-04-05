BBC The Split: What happened at the end of Series Two?

The third and final series of BBC drama The Split begins Monday, 4 April and will follow Hannah Defoe, played by Nicola Walker, as she divorces her husband Nathan, played by Stephen Mangan. Following the dramatic end of series two, it promises to bring to the fore its messy family drama of a divorce lawyer.

As well as following Hannah’s work and family life, the series also focuses on her family of spirited women – sisters Nina Defoe (Annabel Schole), who is a lawyer and part of the family firm, and Rose Defoe. (Fiona Button), the only family member who is not a lawyer. His mother, Ruth Defoe, played by Deborah Findlay, runs the family law firm.

But what happened at the end of series two? Nathan leaves Hannah and his family at home when he and Hannah tell them…