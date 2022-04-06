BBC2 orders Louis Theroux interview series

In the first episode of the six-part series The Louis Theroux Interview (working title), he joins multi-award winning, British musician Stormzy, on tour and at home for an “in-depth and personally revealing encounter”.

The series combines face-to-face interviews with Theroux’s traditional immersive filming style. In each episode he will sit down with a different guest, revealing “unique and intimate portraits of some of the world’s most famous personalities.”

Louis Theroux says: “I’m so excited to start this new series – something different for TV than I would normally make. It will be a chance to meet and spend time with the people I admire, Getting to know them, keeping the long form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion and humour. Happening…