BBK8 20th April 2021: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Voting Results for Week 8 Reveals Two Contestants in Danger of Eviction This Week? – TMT

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 enters a promising eighth week. After a rollercoaster voting ends in the final week, Shamanth was secure. Nonetheless, the twist resulted in Vishwanath getting evicted within the place of Shamanth. The voting outcomes indicated Shamanth’s elimination. Nonetheless, the 19-year-old star exited his journey from Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

The eventful eighth week will function eight contestants who will give their finest performances this week to outlive within the Bigg Boss home. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is choosing up steam because the wildcard entries are kindling the aggressive spirits. Out of the six contestants, two of them are within the flawed books of the viewers for the time being.

Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Eviction Week 8 Voting Tendencies and Evaluation

Raghu’s lackluster efficiency earned him a spot within the eviction nominations for this week. Nonetheless, it might be fascinating to see if it’s the finish of his journey. Shamanth will get a break from nominations for this week. Aravind’s captaincy earned him a uncommon absence from the nominations record.

Divya Suresh continues to get nominated each week and her followers are doing the job for her. Prashanth appears dangerously near eviction on the backside of the voting outcomes tally. Nonetheless, Raghu and Prashanth will combat it out this week. Manju and Vaishnavi are uncommon entrants within the nominations record. Their security is apparent. Therefore, the combat for eviction is a serious fear for 2 housemates.

Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Nominations Checklist Week 8

Divya Suresh

Prashanth

Vaishnavi

Raghu

Rajeev

Prime 3 Contestants (Vote Share) – Protected Contestants Day 1 Voting Based mostly on Activity Efficiency

Backside 2 Contestants (Vote Share) – Protected Contestants Day 1 Voting Based mostly on Activity Efficiency