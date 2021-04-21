BBK8 21st April 2021: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Voting Results Impacted by Luxury Budget Task Performances? – TMT

LATEST

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is in the midst of a gripping eighth week. After suspense-filled voting leads to the final week, Vishwanath was evicted. Nevertheless, the surprising eviction was presupposed to be Shamanth based on most reviews. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old star exited his journey from Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

The promising eighth week will characteristic six contestants who will give their greatest performances this week to outlive within the Bigg Boss home. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is selecting up steam because the aggressive spirit is rising by the day. Out of the six contestants, two of them are within the unsuitable books of the viewers in the mean time.

Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Eviction Week 8 Voting Tendencies and Evaluation – Luxurious Price range Job

The posh price range process begins on a gripping observe as Bigg Boss takes away the ‘luxuries’ from the contestants. The hunt for getting again toiletries and meals, kitchen objects took precedence after some gorgeous nomination twists.

The highest performers managed to make an impression this week too. Out of the nominations, Divya Suresh and Manju have been standout performers. The duo was a part of the challenges which succeeded in retrieving meals and utensils respectively. Nevertheless, Prashanth didn’t impress the housemates and the viewers in a vital week for him.

The crew comprising of Nidhi, Chakravarthy, Prashanth and Shubha Poonja failed to finish the problem. Therefore, the housemates compromised on toiletries for this week.

Aside from the duty performances, there’s a huge social media battle which is hapenning between Divya Urudaga and Aravind followers in opposition to Divya Suresh and Manju. Nevertheless, the latter duo is at risk of elimination this week. Any publicity is nice publicity for the housemates on this stage of the competitors. Although the favored selection for eviction is Raghu, the voting outcomes point out hazard for Prashanth.

Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Nominations Listing Week 8

  • Much less
  • Divya Suresh
  • Prashanth
  • Vaishnavi
  • Raghu
  • Rajeev

Prime 3 Contestants (Vote Share) – Secure Contestants Day 3 Voting Based mostly on Job Efficiency

Backside 2 Contestants (Vote Share) – Secure Contestants Day 3 Voting Based mostly on Job Efficiency

Vote to save lots of your favorite contestant

