BBK8 6th April 2021: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Voting Results for Week 6 Indicates Two Contestants in Danger of Eviction This Week? – TheNewsCrunch

BBK8 6th April 2021: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Voting Results for Week 6 Indicates Two Contestants in Danger of Eviction This Week?

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is off to a brilliant start in its sixth week. After some twists and turns in the voting process for eviction this week, six contestants are in danger. However, based on the current voting results for the sixth elimination, two contestants face danger.

The voting lines for week 6 elimination will be open on Voot App until Friday midnight. However, the eviction results will be announced on Sunday’s episode by host Sudeep Kichcha. The best task performers like Aravind are nominated this week. Four female contestants exited the Bigg Boss house. However, this week might be a different case.

Contents hide
1 Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Nominated Contestants Week 6
2 Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Nominations Task
3 Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Eviction Week 6 Voting Trends and Analysis

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Nominated Contestants Week 6

  • Shamanth Gowda
  • Prashanth
  • Divya Suresh
  • Aravind
  • Rajeev
  • Shubha Poonja

Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Nominations Task

In the open nominations task, the housemates voted for their fellow housemates in the following manner:
Raghu – Shamanth & Aravind
Nidhi – Aravind & Raghu
Divya U – Shamanth & Prashanth
Aravind – Divya Suresh & Shubha Poonja
Prashanth – Aravind & Shamanth
Divya S – Prashanth & Shamanth
Rajeev – Shamanth & Prashanth
Shubha – Aravind & Shamanth
Vaishnavi – Shamanth & Prashanth
Shamanth – Shamanth & Divya Suresh
Vishwa – Shubha Poonja & Rajeev
Chakravarthy – Divya Suresh & Shamanth

Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Eviction Week 6 Voting Trends and Analysis

For the very first time this season, Bigg Boss announced an open nominations task. Captain Manju chose Rajeev for the direct nomination. Aravind received the maximum votes considering his strong performances in tasks. Prashanth received more votes because of his attitude issues.

Shamanth was the weak link in the last week. His lack of hunger to win and perform is not helping him and hence he received maximum nominations this week.

According to the performances in the previous tasks and in terms of popularity, Aravind leads the voting results. However, it is unclear if he can sustain his advantage over the others. Subha is considerably stronger compared to Divya Suresh from the eyes of the audience.

However, Divya Suresh possesses a good fan base on social media platforms which might work in her favor this week. Elimination danger clouds the future of Shamanth and Prasanth in the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house. Shamanth’s lackluster performance and lack of coverage might show him the door after a promising start.

Prashanth is another weak link in this week’s nominations. However, will he survive at the cost of Shamanth? Incidentally, this is the second week in Bigg Boss Kannada where the contestants in danger are all male.

Top 3 Contestants (Vote Share) – Safe Contestants Day 1 Voting Based on Task Performance

  • Rajeev
  • Aravind
  • Divya Suresh

Bottom 2 Contestants (Vote Share) – Safe Contestants Day 1 Voting Based on Task Performance

