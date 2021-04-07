BBK8 8th April 2021: Voting Results for Week 6 Elimination Means Danger for Shamanth and These Contestants? – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is off to a lackluster start in its sixth week. After some twists and turns in the voting process for eviction this week, six contestants are in danger. However, based on the current voting results for the sixth elimination, two contestants face danger.
The voting lines for week 6 elimination will be open on Voot App until Friday midnight. However, the eviction results will be announced on Sunday’s episode by host Sudeep Kichcha. The best task performers like Aravind are nominated this week. Four female contestants exited the Bigg Boss house. However, the tasks this season are not as entertaining to keep the audience upbeat.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Nominated Contestants Week 6
- Shamanth Gowda
- Prashanth
- Divya Suresh
- Aravind
- Rajeev
- Shubha Poonja
Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Nominations Task
In the open nominations task, the housemates voted for their fellow housemates in the following manner:
Raghu – Shamanth & Aravind
Nidhi – Aravind & Raghu
Divya U – Shamanth & Prashanth
Aravind – Divya Suresh & Shubha Poonja
Prashanth – Aravind & Shamanth
Divya S – Prashanth & Shamanth
Rajeev – Shamanth & Prashanth
Shubha – Aravind & Shamanth
Vaishnavi – Shamanth & Prashanth
Shamanth – Shamanth & Divya Suresh
Vishwa – Shubha Poonja & Rajeev
Chakravarthy – Divya Suresh & Shamanth
Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Eviction Week 6 Voting Trends and Analysis
Prashanth is not striking a chord with the audience nor with the rest of the housemates. His attitude is not helping him gain the support of the audience. Hence, his vote results are pretty poor. Ever since Chakravarthy entered as a wildcard entry, the duo is seen gossiping too much.
Shamanth failed to make an impact in the last couple of weeks. Hence, the nomination votes were strongly against him. Aravind keeps the competitive spirit alive. He will be among the best performers in this weekend’s voting results update.
Divya Suresh and Manju strike a chord with the audience. It would be interesting to see if Manju’s fan base votes for Divya. Currently, most of the unofficial polls point towards the eviction of Prashanth or Shamanth this weekend.
Shubha Poonja is also in danger this weekend. Her vote share is considerably low and hence, she entered the bottom three of the sixth-week voting results.
Top 3 Contestants (Vote Share) – Safe Contestants Day 3 Voting Based on Task Performance
- Rajeev
- Aravind
- Divya Suresh
Bottom 3 Contestants (Vote Share) – Safe Contestants Day 3 Voting Based on Task Performance
- Shamanth
- Shubha Poonja
- Prashanth
