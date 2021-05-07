(BBK8) Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 7th May 2021 Written Update: Check Today’s Highlights!







The latest season of Bigg Boss Kannada again wreaked entertainment at the small screen with high voltage drama. Well, this is the 8th season of the show and it is carrying all the essential elements of the show hitting all the right strings of the entertainment. The show has witnessed all the big events including spats, entertaining tasks, emotional attachment, friendship, and betrayal. The ongoing season of the show is emerged out as much emotional.

In the recent episodes of shows, we will watch that all the contestants get aghast with the sudden walkout of Divya Uruduga. However, Bigg Boss has announced that Divya has been diagnosed with the disease and she walked out for the treatment of the sickness. But later it was announced to pack all the stuff of Divya and drop the stuff in the storeroom. All the things are quite difficult to understand for the rest of the contestants.

But while Aravind is going to drop the bag he got emotional, tears were also noticed in the eyes of Aravind. He recalls all the moments along with Divya. They both build a special moment along with each other. Aravind used to wake up Divya in the morning and get along with her all day. They both did all the home chores together and even performed all the tasks and wished her good night by the end of the day. He also reminisces all the precious moments along with her.

They are known as the best friends forever in the house. All the other contestants try to console Aravind. Well, along with Aravind all other housemates are also missing Divya Uruduga’s. Shubha also burst out of tears while remembering Divya. Manju Pavaged also getting concerned for Aravaind condition. A deafening silence has been noticed in the house after the exit of Divya. For all the unknown Divya Uruduga is considered as the strongest contender of the house of the ongoing season.

Most lately, the contender to feel off-colour for the past a few days. Later the participant admitted to the hospital and it came to know that she was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. As per the latest reports, the actress is being recovered rapidly. The 8th season of the show has been premiered on 28 February 2021. Chakravarthy is the current house captain. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.