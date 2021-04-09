BBK8 Elimination Week 6: Double elimination on cards, these contestants are in danger zone in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 – TheNewsCrunch

ENTERTAINMENT

BBK8 Elimination Week 6: Double elimination on cards, these contestants are in danger zone in Bigg Boss Kannada 8

bigg boss kannada 8 elimination week 6
Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is going well, with the sixth week almost over and the week spiced up with two sudden wild card entries yesterday. With 16 contestants now inside the Bigg Boss house, it’s expected that there will be double eviction this week.

This weekend’s episode with Kichcha Sudeep as the host will be interesting as he will be dealing with all the contestants inside the house. This week, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh, Aravind KP, Rajeev, and Shubha Poonia are the contestants nominated for eviction.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 voting lines will be closing tonight, and as such, Prashanth, Shamanth, and Shubha Poonja are in danger of elimination this week. With Prashanth winning captaincy yesterday, there may be some shift in voting as fans may vote for him as he will be safe next week. Will this change the list of danger zone contestants? We will have to wait and watch.

On social media, the netizens are demanding Shamanth Gowda’s elimination, and the unofficial voting poll results are pointing towards that. According to the unofficial polls, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, and Shubha Poonja are in the danger zone in this week’s elimination round. It will be interesting to see if there will be a single or double elimination this week.

Who will Kichcha Sudeep eliminate this week? Comment below?

