BBK8 Gets Cancelled Due To Pandemic?







The most controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is spreading real entertainment to their die-hard fans, hence it has managed the place on the top TRP rating list. Just in a small-time duration, it has created a huge fan following and everyone loves to watch it. But exclusive and agonistic news is coming ahead among the viewers, which will create havoc circumstances for sure. Numerous people are eagerly want to know about it, so just gearing up yourself to know more below.

In the upcoming episode of it, you are going to witness a most heartbreaking moment, that Bigg Boss announces to come together all contestants in the sitting area. Then show them the recent circumstances of the country due to pandemic, because the virus is spreading in a huge way and too contagious itself. This could make such a bad situation through which they can face some worst consequences, and somewhere their lives may also be in danger. So their decision is going to huge and create the history in the entire history of Bigg Boss.

Then Bigg Boss shows them news in which they come to know that the state is about to impose a strict lockdown in the state. Due to the heart-wrenching circumstances which are creating in nowadays, and keeping that in their mind the government is imposing a proper lockdown. Because no one expected this step from them but they will have to accept the decision of the makers. Because they are taking these steps for their safety, so the show is going to off-air or cancelled.

The exclusive promo of the show has released by the makers officially in which you can watch the housemate’s reactions directly. After getting the news all housemate’s hearts get shattered because they have completed 71 days successfully. So now it has become hardest for the contestants because they will have to say goodbye to the Bigg Boss house. They all hug each other because it’s the last time that they can meet each other because now they do not know when will they get the chance.

Al housemates express their feelings such as Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Pooja, Prashanth Sambargi, KP Aravind, and the rest of the housemates will thank Bigg Boss for giving them a lot of care and everything. It’s too hard for the audience as well because their most loved show will be ended because makers know that numerous people are already suffering from the pandemic. So god forbid that housemates have to face it, because life matters a lot, so for further information stay connected with us.