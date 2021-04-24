(BBK8) Today’s Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Weekend Elimination Update 23 April 2019: Check Guest Host Names – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Essentially the most agonistic TV actuality present, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, has 8 weeks to finish and as everybody is aware of Saturday and Sunday are the Weekend Episode days below which nominations and evictions happen. So this week, Rajiv, Manju, Divya Suresh, Vaishnavi, and Prashant Sambhargi nominated for expulsion. So right here we’re going to point out the newest voting tendencies, via which you’re going to get an thought about their present voting standing, so test the main points concerning the episode beneath.

As everybody is aware of that Kicha Sudeep has introduced that he won’t be part of this current episode. Resulting from well being situations and in keeping with medical studies he must relaxation a bit, via which his followers won’t see him on display screen. That is the second week that every one the contestants are remembering him with die-hard followers, the final time the makers have organized the episode with out him as everybody is aware of that Sudeep Kicha has a real sense of guiding the contestants.

However this time netizens are hoping for one thing extraordinary. As a result of everybody is aware of that Sudeep Kichha has a real sense of guiding the contestants. Because the Kannada makers of Colours haven’t launched the current promos, there’s vast scope among the many viewers concerning the visitor host or some particular twist.

In accordance with current studies or sources, this weekend’s episode might have a wild card entry, however nonetheless, pending affirmation from the Makers. So it is going to be actually attention-grabbing what sort of twist will come within the present as a result of Bigg Boss is the present the place flip and twist can occur at any second. So see the voting listing right here.

Voting Record: –

Divya Suresh – 5278 votes (8.83%)

Manju- 8547 votes (14.3%)

Raghu – 957 votes (1.6%)

Rajiv – 2610 votes (4.37)

Vaishnavi – 1645 votes (2.75%)

These polling outcomes have come as per the current studies however nonetheless, every part about his journey in the home is within the palms of the viewers. As a result of to date, greater than 5 contestants have been evicted from the home with a wild card entry known as Vyjayanti Adiga. So now the curiosity degree of the viewers has reached the height as a result of they wish to know the title of eviction from the home. As a result of now the present has come to a decisive stage and no person desires to exit of the home. So remember to test it on the proper time, and be a part of us for extra info.