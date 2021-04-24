LATEST

(BBK8) Today’s Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Weekend Elimination Update 23 April 2019: Check Guest Host Names – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Essentially the most agonistic TV actuality present, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, has 8 weeks to finish and as everybody is aware of Saturday and Sunday are the Weekend Episode days below which nominations and evictions happen. So this week, Rajiv, Manju, Divya Suresh, Vaishnavi, and Prashant Sambhargi nominated for expulsion. So right here we’re going to point out the newest voting tendencies, via which you’re going to get an thought about their present voting standing, so test the main points concerning the episode beneath.

As everybody is aware of that Kicha Sudeep has introduced that he won’t be part of this current episode. Resulting from well being situations and in keeping with medical studies he must relaxation a bit, via which his followers won’t see him on display screen. That is the second week that every one the contestants are remembering him with die-hard followers, the final time the makers have organized the episode with out him as everybody is aware of that Sudeep Kicha has a real sense of guiding the contestants.

However this time netizens are hoping for one thing extraordinary. As a result of everybody is aware of that Sudeep Kichha has a real sense of guiding the contestants. Because the Kannada makers of Colours haven’t launched the current promos, there’s vast scope among the many viewers concerning the visitor host or some particular twist.

In accordance with current studies or sources, this weekend’s episode might have a wild card entry, however nonetheless, pending affirmation from the Makers. So it is going to be actually attention-grabbing what sort of twist will come within the present as a result of Bigg Boss is the present the place flip and twist can occur at any second. So see the voting listing right here.

Voting Record: –

  • Divya Suresh – 5278 votes (8.83%)
  • Manju- 8547 votes (14.3%)
  • Raghu – 957 votes (1.6%)
  • Rajiv – 2610 votes (4.37)
  • Vaishnavi – 1645 votes (2.75%)

These polling outcomes have come as per the current studies however nonetheless, every part about his journey in the home is within the palms of the viewers. As a result of to date, greater than 5 contestants have been evicted from the home with a wild card entry known as Vyjayanti Adiga. So now the curiosity degree of the viewers has reached the height as a result of they wish to know the title of eviction from the home. As a result of now the present has come to a decisive stage and no person desires to exit of the home. So remember to test it on the proper time, and be a part of us for extra info.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
52
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
50
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
46
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top