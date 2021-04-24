(BBK8) Today’s Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Weekend Elimination Update 23rd April 2021: Check Guest Host Name







Essentially the most agonistic TV actuality present Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has accomplished 8 weeks and as everybody is aware of that Saturday and Sunday are the times of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, underneath which nominations and evictions happen. So on this week Rajeev, Manju, Divya Suresh, Vaishnavi, and Prashanth Sambargi have nominated for the evictions. So right here we’re going to point out the most recent Voting developments via which you’ll get an concept about their present voting standing, So test the main points relating to the episode beneath.

As everybody is aware of that Kiccha Sudeep has declared that he won’t be part of this current episode. As a consequence of well being circumstances and in accordance with the medical studies he must relaxation a bit, via which his followers received’t capable of watch him on the display. It’s the second week that each one contestants are lacking him alongside along with his die-hard followers, final time the makers have organized the episode with out him As a result of everybody is aware of that Sudeep Kiccha has an ideal sense to information the contestants.

However this time netizens are hoping for one thing distinctive. As a result of everybody is aware of that Sudeep Kiccha has an ideal sense to information the contestants. As Colours Kannada’s makers didn’t launch the current promo but so there are huge probabilities coming out among the many viewers, relating to the visitor host or one thing particular twist.

As per the current studies or sources Wild card entries can happen on this weekend episode, However nonetheless, the affirmation is pending from the facet of Makers. So it’s actually going to be fascinating that at what kind of twist will arrive within the present as a result of Bigg Boss is that present the place the flip and twists can happen at any second. So test right here resent voting listing.

VOTING LIST:-

Divya Suresh- 5278 votes (8.83%)

Manju- 8547 votes (14.3%)

Raghu- 957 votes (1.6%)

Rajeev- 2610 votes (4.37)

Vaishnavi- 1645 votes (2.75%)

These voting outcomes have come as per the current studies however nonetheless, all the things is underneath the arms of the viewers about their journey in the home. As a result of until now, greater than 5 contestants have evicted from the home together with the wild card entry known as Vjyanthi Adiga. So now the curiosity degree of the viewers has reached the height as a result of they need to know the title of evicted from the home. As a result of now the present has arrived within the decisive part and nobody needs to depart the home. So don’t forget to observe it on the right time, and for additional particulars join with us.