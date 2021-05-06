BBK8 Voting & Task Updates







The most contentious TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has become a subject of discussion among die-hard fans it. because day-by-day all contestants are creating such stuff. Through which the havoc circumstances are taking place inside the house, and it’s a most attractive part of the show. All overwhelming twists and turns are ready to make you astonish due to the decisive phase are near. So get to know more about the recent episode just check the details below along with voting trends, which will give you an idea about safe contestants.

The recent episode of it starts with where you will watch that all housemates come together in the sitting area. Because Bigg Boss sends a file in which they mentioned details regarding the upcoming task. Chakraborty Chandrachud reads all rules and regulations regarding the task in front of all housemates. As per the rules book they have to select names of those contestants who will play the task, and meanwhile, Shubha Pooja, Shamanth Gowda, and more contestants raise their hands. But other contestants are disagreed with them and says that everybody can play this.

The recent promo of the episode has been released by the makers officially in which you can watch the glance of the task and their discussion. When it comes to the task so Bigg Boss has managed a few wood pillars, along with numbers and they have to throw a ring into them correctly. Because this task will bestow some advantages for the winning contestants and everyone wants to get the benefits in the house. Somehow their winning can help them in the nomination, so in this episode, you are going to be witnessed of such incredible demonstrations.

VOTING LIST:-

Manju – 19128 votes ( 19.93%)

Divya Suresh- 10937 votes (11.94%)

Aravind- 13124 votes (12.99%)

Divya Uruduga- 11232 votes (11.2%)

Vaishnavi- 1991 votes (2.8%)

Raghu- 1745 votes (1.82%)

Nidhi- 17388 votes (16.99%)

Shubha Pooja- 699 votes (0.88%)

Prashanth- 3991 votes (5.1%)

You can check the recent voting trends which have come as per the recent episode so that you can get to know about your favourite contestant, and it is being increased by the die-hard fans of the show. Who is following it too close? All the contestants are doing many things which are creating such things, which makes the show controversial and hence it has secured the space in the top TRP rating list. From the beginning, the show is maintaining consistency of the show. So do not forget to watch it at the correct time and for more updates stay connected with us.