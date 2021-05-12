(BBM3) Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Today’s 12th May 2021 Episode: No Elimination This Week







The ongoing season of Bigg Boss is taking some crucial steps regarding the safety of all the contestants of the show. Well, according to the latest reports, the host Mohanlal has announced no elimination in view of the safety of the contestants from this dreaded virus. As we all know about the circumstances the virus is spreading hastily and the situation is going worse due to the sudden surge in the cases. So, the host has declared that there will be no eviction this week because of the ongoing crisis. Get all the further information regarding further episodes of Bigg Boss Season 3.

In the latest episode, the host makes the nominated contestant stand up and later he brought board and dice for the contestants. On behalf of the task, all the saved contestants play the game and roll the dice and the number and each number will relate to a particular member of the house. Besides, Manikuttan and Dimpal Bhal are known as their friendship bond. But recently, Manikuttan walked away from the show, Dimpal got much more affected with the eviction of her best friend.

Dimpal burst out of tears after the eviction of Manikuttan and a wave of grief has been cape the entire house. Later, the grief enhanced with the sudden demise of her father due to which Dimpal also walked out of the house. But the latest reports are being said that Dimple is returning to the house. But it could be changed due to outside circumstances. Along with Dimple, Soorya also told to the host that she wanted to quit the show. She says that now she feels to quit the show after alleging the rest of the contestants for Body Shaming. Later, she also said that participants also criticized her for crying in front of the camera.

Things got to settle down when the host Mohanlal console and encourage Soorya. He also told her to focus and improvise on her gameplay instead of respond. Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 is going on its 12th week and by the end of this week, we won’t witness any eviction on behalf of the latest announcement. The elimination among the nominated contestant will be held by the next week. Enjoy the upcoming episode on Asianet at 9:30 on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. So hold on here with Social Telecast for further information on Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3.