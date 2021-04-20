BBM3 Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Today’s Episode 20th April 2021: Remya Nominates Dimple







The most recent season of Bigg Boss Malayam is enthraling the viewers together with a heavy quantity of drama and leisure. One other season of the present resides as much as the expectations of the viewers and fetching a large amount of consideration from the viewers. The viewers is giving a beneficial response of the viewers. Effectively, the third season of the present has been premiered on 1 February 2021 with a lot noise and Mohanlal is internet hosting the present once more for the reason that ongoing season has been began. The reputed actor is reprising as host in Bigg Boss season 3.

Effectively, the present witnessed all of the attractive issues like a giant battle, verbal spats, friendship, enmity, love, loyalty, and betrayal. Based on the stories, it has aired 65 episodes. The third season began together with 18 contestants out of which 6 contestants have been evicted. Currently, Adonay is dealing with the captaincy whereas the remainder of the members are nominated for the elimination. It’s getting extra attention-grabbing by the passing of every episode. At present, all of the episodes try to save lots of themselves from the eviction and the one manner out is efficiency within the duties.

Whereas coming to the latest episodes not one of the contestants has evicted after the eviction of Polly, Feroz, and Sanjana. Nonetheless, the Bigg Boss is wanting ahead to the subsequent elimination within the upcoming week. However, it might be troublesome to say something concerning the upcoming eviction. As we talked about above that besides Adoney all of the members of the home are nominated and anybody who will get the least numbers of votes might be terminated from its journey of Bigg Boss. Many sudden issues additionally happen in the course of the nominations and considered one of them is the nomination of Dimple By Remya is totally sudden.

In addition to, the 2 of them are the very best of mates for the reason that season began. It has been seen that each the contestants stand beside one another in each exhausting scenario. Their relation is even getting stronger by passing days however abruptly we cope with this besides this sudden in the midst of the present. This nomination has raised the extent of leisure to its peak. Get all of the episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam on Asianet from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM and on weekends at 9 PM. Bookmark Social Telecast for all the newest Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 written episode replace.