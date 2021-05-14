ENTERTAINMENT

BBM3 Eviction & Voting Updates

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Today's Written Episode May 14th 2021: BBM3 Eviction & Voting Updates



Hello, all the fans of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 the update of the further episode is going to blow you away. Well, in the recent episodes of the show we have watched that the duo has back on the board. The best friends Manikuttan and Dimple Bahl two of the strongest contenders of the going season return to the show with a bang. With the entry of both, the contestants not all the members of the house are cheered but fasten their seat belt for the upcoming tremendous competition they all are going to face in the upcoming task.

Well, the entire game has changed with the entry of Dimple and Manikuttan. They both have fetched an immense fanbase with their fabulous performance. AS of now, it is being assumed that both the contestants will make it up to the top five finalists. Netizens appreciated Manikuttan as a sort of dark horse who always keep his game strong in all perspective. At the same time he also a friend in need. He and Dimple have made a firm bond of friendship in the house. All the netizens and the rest of the fans praised their friendship.

Manikuttan is also getting enormous assistance from all of his fans. He is giving a brilliant performance in the house since day 1. He raked great followers with his strong performance. But due to some circumstances, the actor walked away from the show. His complete fan base is shocked by his sudden walk away. But a span of 12 days he returned in the house that cheered all of his fans. The entrance of the actor becomes the talk of the town among the audience. This for the very first time when such is happening in Bigg Boss Malayalam when two of the contestants walked away from the house and then returned.

Well, as we all know that the show is running in its final phase and after two weeks we are going to know about the next winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. But it won’t be that much easy as the completion is increasing with each day passing. All the competitors giving an electrifying performance in all the ongoing tasks. Contestants are getting supports from their fans who are trying their best to make their beloved contender win this game. Catch all the episodes of the show on Asianet on weekdays at 9:30 PM and 9 PM on weekends. Never miss a story regarding Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 written update.


