BBM3 Task & New Captain Updates







The 3rd season of BB Malayalam is looking further for its journey with some of the best participants in the house. As you all know that the makers of the show are keep trying to make it interesting hence sometimes they take the no elimination week and many other things to attract its audience. The show has completed its 13 weeks and you all must be in the swim about the participants who got eliminated this Sunday. If you are still in the dark about the voting procedure so be here till the last line.

In the last episode, we have watched that Remya Panicker got eliminated from the journey but there were a total of 6 names that were on the list to get evicted but the two names Soorya and Remya were in more danger to leave the journey. This time it was also expecting that makers will bring no elimination week again. If we talk about the names so Soorya, Ramzan, Rithu, Remya, Sai, and Manikuttan were on the list to return back to the home. All the people were supposing that again it will be an elimination-free week but after a relaxation of 7 weeks finally, it took place.

If we talk about the previous episode so in the last one Nobby was selected to hold the captaincy yesterday, where Remya and Sai sent to jail but soon he came out of that. Now when the show is not so far from the finals hence the competition is becoming tough as compare to before and all the rest of the contestants are trying their best to be in the game so that they can get the winner title. Host Mohanlal is giving so many interesting tasks to the contestants are they all are performing them too well.

As per the latest reports, it is also expecting that soon there will be a more elimination week in which one more will have to quiet his/her journey. These days when most of the reality shows have stopped their shoot because some are facing problems while shoot and some got positive cases of the ongoing virus, this show is going further with its all-new concepts and challenging tasks. It is also an interesting thing to watch who will be the next face to go out of the house and will the show go further in this pandemic. Stay tuned to get all the latest voting results and behind the scenes of BB Malayalam 3.