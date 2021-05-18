BBM3 Week 14 Nominations & Task Updates







The latest episode of BB Malayalam is going to be so amazing with all new concepts and fights. As you all know that the maker of the show is just bent on trying to make the show more interesting to watch hence they are trying their best to put some funny tasks so that all the contestants can hold their position in the game and that too without taking much pressure on their mind. The latest voting result is also a very interesting thing to watch so be here till the last line.

Moving ahead to the show, the host Mohanlal is showing his other sarcastic side to all because now when the situations are not good and most of the shows have stopped their shoot because of the pandemic, but the BB Malayalam is going on with its daily tasks and the host is also playing an important role to boost contestants’ confidence. You all must be in the swim that Remya and Soorya have evicted as per the latest reports because they were in more danger to touch the elimination round and finally they have quit their journey.

The makers of the show have held a no elimination week for a long time and every participant got a relaxation of a complete week but now when the show has been through the 13th week of elimination the completion is getting tougher as compare to before. No doubt that every single participant is playing in a very good manner because no one wants to go out of the house and that too when the show is not so far from the finals. It becomes very important to grip your place in the game when you have been through very tough tasks and can be part of the final contestants.

As you all are here to know the voting result so as per the latest reports Kidilam Firoz got 17%, Nobby got 7%, Anoop got 10%, Sai Vishnu got 20%, and Manikuttan got 24% votes shares. Tonight all the participants will face a battle to the finale. The show has evicted its total of eleven contestants and returning of Dimpal Bhal’s to nominations is creating havoc in the world of netizens and now people are crazy to know who will be the next participant that will leave the house. The show is going through too much drama and everything is affecting the game and participant’s voting result. Well, let’s see who will go ahead and who will return back to his/her house till then stay tuned to get a complete update and news on BB Malayalam 3