BC COVID update: Vaccine passport is about to expire

B.C. is sticking to its plan to lift COVID-19 vaccine card requirements this week, though officials expect a surge in cases in the coming weeks.

As of Friday, unvaccinated people will be allowed to visit restaurants, movie theaters, indoor concerts and sports venues, and anywhere else a provincial vaccine card will be required. Vaccination rules for those living in secondary residences will also be removed.

However, like airplanes, federally regulated travel will require proof of vaccination.

Dr Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix give updates during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. The pair first announced plans to stop using the vaccine card last month, saying the dramatic increase in the number of cases could then delay…