BC Sakhi Scheme Registration: (HP BC Sakhi Yojana 2021) Online Registration, Himachal Pradesh Banking Sakhi

BC Sakhi Plan Himachal Pradesh Has been started by the Chief Minister of Jai Ram Thakur ji on 6 March 2021 to benefit the women of the state. Under this scheme, the women of the state will be provided employment opportunities by the state government. Under this scheme, the Government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to deploy banking correspondent Sakhi in rural areas. Now the villagers will not have to travel in the bank because “Sakhi” will deliver the money at home. Come, today we are going to provide you all the information related to this Himachal Pradesh Banking Sakhi Scheme through this article, so read our article till the end.

HP BC Sakhi Scheme – Complete Details

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has said that under HP Banking Sakhi Yojana, women from rural areas will now transact banking services and money at people’s homes through digital mode. Due to which rural people will also get facilities and women will also get employment. New HP Banking Correspondent Sakhi Yojana will help rural women to work for earning. These women (Banking Correspondent Sakhi) will be given funds for 6 months by the government every month. Apart from this, women will also get a commission on transactions from the bank. With which their income will be fixed every month. The Chief Minister said in the budget that “In order to provide better banking facilities in remote areas, 250 women will be authorized by banks to work as ‘bank correspondent credentials’.“.

Bc sakhi scheme online training And deployment

Sakhi yojana In rural areas under Deliver banking facilities For Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to appoint women. In the first phase of this scheme, 250 candidates will be selected. Training under this scheme will start soon. After the training, after the online examination and police verification, the candidate will be posted at the workplace. It has been directed by Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur ji that the candidates should be trained at the earliest and they should be posted at the work place. So that banking facilities are available in rural areas at the earliest.

BC Sakhi Yojana Through this, a lot of women will get employment opportunities. The Chief Secretary informed that one candidate from each gram panchayat will be shortlisted. These shortlisted candidates will be trained first and then an online examination will be conducted by IIBF for certification.

Bc sakhi plan march update

Through the BC Sakhi Scheme, employment opportunities will be provided to the women of the state and banking facilities will be extended to rural areas. Under this scheme, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has said that the BC Sakhi scheme will be started soon. In the first phase of this scheme, 250 women candidates will be selected. These women will be provided training after which they will be given Correspondent friend As will be deployed in rural areas. The objective of starting the BC Sakhi scheme is also to provide employment opportunities in the state.

It was also told by Shri Jai Ram Thakur ji that Himachal Pradesh is the second state in the country where some such scheme has been started to provide employment to women. He also stated that the government is making continuous efforts to empower women and units are working by the government to accelerate economic activities and increase employment opportunities.

Sakhi Yojana Himachal Pradesh Highlights

Name of scheme BC Sakhi Scheme Started by By Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Launch date On March 6, 2021 Beneficiary Women of the state an objective Providing employment HP Sakhi Planning Table

HP BC Sakhi Yojana Selection of 250 Women

Banking facilities will be made available in rural areas through this scheme. Only women can work under this scheme. Many women in the state will apply under this scheme. 250 women will be selected by the Himachal Pradesh government under the BC Sakhi scheme. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has instructed women to be trained and posted at the workplace and has also said that the scheme will provide employment to women at the village level. BC Sakhi will do its work from the panchayat building. Bank facilities will reach rural people through this scheme.

Salary to be given under BC Sakhi Scheme

Under the BC Sakhi scheme, salary will be given every month for the first 6 months.

Separate money will be given for buying a banking device.

In addition, a commission will also be provided for banking operations.

Earnings will be made through that commission after completion of 6 months.

The purpose of the BC Sakhi scheme

Through the BC Sakhi scheme, door-to-door banking services will be delivered in rural areas. So that people will get the benefit of getting banking facility sitting at home and it will also generate employment opportunities for many women.

BC Sakhi Yojana New Updates

Government of Himachal Pradesh under this scheme Online Application Has been approved to do. Interested women of the state can apply online before the last date of applying online under this scheme.

HP Banking Girl

Now people are being provided banking sitting at home. Under this scheme, the women who will be provided employment will go door to door in rural areas and provide all the facilities related to bank like money, information etc. HP Banking Sakhi Scheme Aims to provide employment to women and reduce stress of bank account holders. Now the people of the state will not have to put lines in the bank.

Key facts of Himachal Pradesh Banking Sakhi

Under this scheme, employment opportunities will be provided to rural women of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Banking Correspondent Sakhi Yojana Under the scheme, employment will be provided to about 250 women.

Assistance funds will be given to each bank friend for purchasing digital devices.

Banks will provide them commission on every transaction done through digital mode to ensure a fixed guaranteed monthly income.

The responsibility of these women is to make people aware of banking by going from village to village. Not only this, the important work related to the bank of the villagers sitting at home will also be done.

The incentive amount for six months will be given so that women do not leave this job due to economic difficulties.

Women belonging to rural areas will get priority to provide banking services to the people at their doorstep.

All women have to apply to get employment under this scheme.

Implementation of BC Sakhi Scheme

Implementation of HP Banking Correspondent Sakhi Scheme is proposed in the budget. Before the last date to apply for Himachal Pradesh BC Sakhi, the candidates who want to apply should apply as soon as possible, so that they do not face any problem in the last minute.

HP Banking Correspondent Sakhi Budget

HP Work of BC Sakhi Scheme

Jan Dhan Services

Providing loan to people

To get loan recovery

The main function of BC Sakhi is to deposit and withdraw money from the bank account from door to door.

Providing services to members of self-help groups.

Eligibility for BC Sakhi Scheme

Women should be natives of Himachal Pradesh under this scheme.

Female applicant must have passed tenth standard.

Women can understand banking services.

Candidate women should be able to transact money.

The woman employed should have an understanding of operating an electronic device.

Under Himachal Pradesh Sakhi scheme, women will be appointed who can understand and read the work of banking.

How to apply by downloading HP BC Sakhi Mobile App?

To apply under this scheme, the government has launched a mobile app, if the interested beneficiary wants to apply online, then he should follow the method given below.

First of all, the beneficiaries will have to opt for the Google Play store of their Enroid mobiles. HP from Google Play Store search bar BC Sakhi App Will have to search.

Will have to search. After searching the app, you will have to click on the link of the app and then you will get HP Download BC Sakhi App Will have to do.

Will have to do. The home page will open in front of you. After this, you have to enter your phone number. After that, a 6 number OTP will come on your register mobile number, you will have to enter the OTP.

After entering OTP, some guidelines will appear on your screen. You have to read all the guidelines carefully after that you click on Miracle.

On clicking Miracle, you will be taken to the new page. First you have to click on Basic Profile, after which you will have to enter all the information asked. After entering the information, you save and submit it.

In this way, you will have to enter the information given in the entire section, after which you keep clicking on the submit button. Also, if you do not click on the submit button, you will not be able to go to the next section. After this, you will also have to upload all the documents you have asked for.

You will also have to answer some simple questions here, the answers to all the questions will be multiple choice. The questions should be simple which will be asked from Hindi grammar, mathematics, English.

At the end of the application process, you will get information on the message of the app. Selected candidates or those who are not selected will be notified through the app.

HP BC Sakhi Contact Information

Through this article we have given you BC Sakhi Scheme Has provided all the important information related to If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number. The helpline number will be launched soon.

Source / reference link: http://himachalpr.gov.in/

