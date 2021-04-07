LATEST

BCCI Apex Council meet: Indian women’s support staff appointment, working group for state T20 leagues on agenda | Cricket News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
BCCI Apex Council meet: Indian women's support staff appointment, working group for state T20 leagues on agenda | Cricket News - Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: Following the unsanctioned conduct of the Bihar Cricket League, the BCCI is likely to form a working group to streamline the organisation of T20 events around the country in its Apex Council meeting on April 16.
The Bihar Cricket Association completed the league last month despite BCCI’s directive in the middle of the event stating that it was staging the tournament without the required approval.
Following the success of the IPL, state T20 leagues began mushrooming around the country but most of them have come under the scanner for corruption, something which is seen as a big challenge by BCCI’s new anti-corruption unit.
Also among the 14-point agenda of the meeting is the appointment of the Indian women’s team’s support staff and its international assignments which have been hit badly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team is set to play a Test for the first time in more than six years, as announced by secretary Jay Shah, and is expected to travel to England and Australia later this year.
Also, it remains to be seen if head coach WV Raman gets an extension or the BCCI invites fresh applications for the post.
Raman, who was appointed as the head coach in 2018, was with the team in the recent home series against South Africa which India lost.
The BCCI is also likely to take a call on the long pending tax and visa issue ahead of the T20 World Cup in India.
After its latest board meeting, the ICC said it expects hosts India to get the necessary visa guarantees and tax exemptions by the end of this month.
There will also be talks on how to conduct the 2021-2022 domestic season. Last season, the BCCI had to scrap Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years due to the pandemic but went ahead with the T20 and one-day events.
The Indian cricket board could also finalise its stand on backing the ICC’s bid for cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics.
If it decides to support the game’s inclusion in the Summer Games, it might have to give up on its autonomy and become a national sports federation.
It might also grant recognition to the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India, having conducted fruitful talks with the stakeholders recently.
The other agenda points include discussion on a representation made by Telangana Cricket Association and state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir cricket, a body which the High Court has asked BCCI to run till the elections are held.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
728
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
725
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
724
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
723
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
713
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
702
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
668
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
614
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
584
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
581
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top