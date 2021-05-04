BCCI gives instructions to all players as soon as IPL 2021 gets postponed, says …

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that on Tuesday 4 May, the BCCI took a major decision, postponed the 14th season of IPL indefinitely. The board had to consider making this difficult decision amid reports of players being infected by consecutive corona. On Monday, Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier of KKR were found to be Corona positive. On Tuesday, reports of SRH wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and DC spinner Amit Mishra were also reported positive.

BCCI said on Tuesday, the governing council of the IPL and the BCCI reached a consensus in the emergency meeting. All of us have decided to postpone this season of IPL 2021 with immediate effect. The BCCI could not in any way compromise the safety of the support staff to the players or anyone else who was involved in organizing the tournament. Friends, this decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety, health and well-being of all. This is a very difficult time, especially in India and at such a time, we tried to instill some positivity and enthusiasm among the people.

Friends, but now it has been decided to postpone the tournament. All those involved will now return home to their families and close ones. So that friends can stay with their loved ones in this test. All players and coaching staff who were in the bio bubble will be subjected to corona test. Friends, for your information, they will be allowed to go home only after the report comes negative. The board will ensure that the player returning home after leaving the bio bubble does not have any problem going there.