BCCI plans to start women’s IPL by 2023; Women’s T20 Challenge returns this season

The board is planning five or six teams in the inaugural edition of the women’s IPL, but that would require the approval of the AGM first.

The BCCI is planning to start the women’s IPL by 2023, Board President Sourav Ganguly said on Friday, while the Women’s T20 Challenge, consisting of four games, makes a comeback this season after a gap of one year.

The board is planning five or six teams in the inaugural edition. All the current ten men’s IPL franchises will be given the first right of refusal to buy women’s IPL teams.

It is learned that at least four men’s IPL franchises are interested to know from BCCI what is on the table if they want to invest in WIPL.

“This [the full-fledged women’s IPL] Approval from AGM has to be obtained. We hope to have a plan to start it by next year,” Ganguly…