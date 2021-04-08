BD vs SBW Live Score CBA League 2021 Lineup Dream11 Prediction Preview & Team Picks

The Beijing Ducks from CBA 2021 is going to lock horns against their rival team in the upcoming scheduled of tournament for Wednesday. Their opponent team for this combat is going to be Sichuan Blue Whales. Among many other matches that are planned for April 7, the BD vs SBW match is one of them which will kick-off at 05:30 PM, as per IST.

Beijing Ducks vs Sichuan Blue Whales Preview

As of now, team Beijing has taken part in 49 matches in total, in which they won 26 and lost 23 matches. On the other hand, the team Sichuan has played 50 matches so far in the league, out of which they have gained success in 26 matches and lost 24 face-offs as well. Last match of Beijing was against Guangdong, in which BD faced defeat by 83-90 scores. Earlier this, the team has gained success over Shanghai by 96-103 scores. Meanwhile, Sichuan also followed the same graph recently as their previous match was a defeat by 101-106 scores against Zhejiang Chouzhou. Prior to this Sichuan won against Shanxi Zhongyu by 107-101 scores.

BD vs SBW Team Squads

Beijing Ducks Squads

Justin Hamilton, Jonathan Gibson, Shuo Fang, Jordan McRae, Jiangpeng Duang, Ziming Fan, Yanxi Zhu, Xiaochuan Di, Cairen Zhang, Taruike Jianiyou, Zhuo Zhang, Xiaoyu Liu, Yixiang Zhou, Zanyu Chen, Xiaohui Wang, Yang Ali, Chou Yi Hsiang, Xue Chi, Lei Meng, Xiang Tianyn, Lin Chang, Muhao Li, Chenran Sun, Li Jiayi

Sichuan Blue Whales Squads

Junlin Hu, Shuo Han, Zhennian Zuo, Hamed Haddadi, Honghan Li, Chen Chen, Keqi Li, Hanyi Jing, Mengchen Mo, Zhenliang Yuan, Yuanyu Li, Zhihan Guo, Chen Haonan, Meng Tianyi, Yu Xiaohui, Zhu Songwei, Marcus Georges -Hunt, Tianyi Hou, Russ Smith, Linsen Hu, Tangwen Yuan, Ruoyu Su

Winner Prediction

Looking at the team standings of both the teams, Beijing Ducks is currently placed at the 9th position while the team Sichuan Blue Whales is at the 11th spot. In their previous five head-to-head meetings, the team Beijing Ducks has won three times while Sichuan Blue Whales has won only one time and one of their matches was ended as draw. In their previous five matches, the team BD has won three times, while SBW has gained success in two matches individually. Their recent form is BD: LWWLW and SBW: LWLLW. There’s no big difference between these two teams in terms of their performances so far. However, BD has the upper hand over SBW and if they follow a good form in today’s match, they might get success in this upcoming match.