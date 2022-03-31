Be careful tonight, the snow can be slippery

However, winter started in the state early on Thursday. As soon as they stepped outside, many people saw snow-capped roofs, cars and roads. The snowfall also caused several traffic jams and road delays. Weatherman Alfred Snook said Thursday morning that this is just foreshadowing ahead. “It is getting dry in more and more places now. In Veluwe it has been beautifully white for some time, that the snow will slowly melt. But in many places in Gelderland it will snow this evening and tonight, the temperature It will be a little below freezing. Then the snowfall will ease a bit. We shouldn’t be surprised if there’s 5 cm of snow here and there tomorrow morning.”