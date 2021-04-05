Be mischievous and check out the latest trailer for the ‘Loki’ TV series – Film Daily

The latest trailer has dropped for the much-anticipated series Loki on Disney Plus, as we see the God of Mischief himself, played by Tom Hiddleston, embark on his very own adventure after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Loki is a character for which many fans have pleaded for his own spinoff movie, stepping out of the shadow of his big brother Thor as he takes on the universe, one little lie at a time. While fans wouldn’t get this wish outright, we would learn that Loki would indeed be getting his own series on the Disney Plus streaming app, joining other MCU titles such as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Now, after the major success of WandaVision and the strong reviews of the first slew of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes, fans are anxiously awaiting to see just what a mini-series will do with the biggest [email protected]$$#$ in the galaxy . . . and we ain’t talking about Thanos. Let’s dive into the character of Loki, as well as the latest trailer for Disney Plus’s Loki!

MCU’s Loki

(Spoilers ahead)

Making his debut in 2011’s Thor, Loki seemed to have a knack right from the get-go for mischief. Loki is a character who you never could quite tell which side he was on, as he played a villain in Thor, the main villain in 2012’s The Avengers, a hero in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, a combination of both in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, and a hero, albeit sacrificial, once more in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The end of Loki as we knew him

In the first scene of Avengers: Infinity War, we see Thanos and his “children” overtake Thor’s ship, filled with Asgardians who Thanos ultimately slaughters in order to “bring balance to the universe”.

Loki, in a desperate attempt to save himself and his brother, pledges his allegiance to the Mad Titan once more, only to then try and stick a dagger into the neck of Thanos before he stops the attack with his infinity stone. Thanos then picks Loki up and crushes his throat, killing him in front of Thor.

“No more resurrections,” says Thanos, most likely a wink to us MCU faithful who’ve adored the character of Loki’s and were finally ready for a respectable end to the God of Mischief.

Or not

In 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, we saw the return of Loki due to the alternate timelines traveled to by Earth’s mightiest heroes, desperately finding a way to collect the infinity stones and reset the destruction caused by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

One of these timelines featured Loki, fresh off his defeat after the events of 2012’s The Avengers, able to secure the tesseract which held the space stone as he disappeared from the screen and into parts unknown. But just where the h%!! Did he go? It’s obvious now.

New Loki trailer

The Loki series, which is scheduled to drop its first episode on June 7th, 2021, gave us our very first look at the series during the 2020 Disney Investor Day. Now, it appears that we know even more about the future adventures of Loki, which will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role, with a supporting cast that features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, as well as Richard E. Grant.

While we first thought that Loki had arrived in some type of intergalactic DMV, it’s now clear that the God of Mischief is indeed under the supervision of the “timekeepers”, a society that “protects the proper flow of time”, something that Loki managed to screw up when he picked up the tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Now, Loki is off on a quest to fix reality . . . but will he play by the rules, or do things his own way?

While the trailer certainly presents the idea that maybe Loki has finally met his match, as the timekeepers clearly have a hold on Loki and his antics, we’re not as quick to believe that this series will allow our favorite God of Mischief to bow to anyone. It’s safe to say that the latest trailer for the Loki series is the strongest yet, giving us yet another taste of all the action, complexities, and dare we say, mischief that’s to come.