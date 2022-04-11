Bearshot fined 50,000 euros after union disturbances

The duel between league-leader Union and Bearshot was halted minutes before the whistle (0–0) on Sunday, the 34th and final match day of the regular stage in the Jupiler Pro League. At Joseph Marian Stadium, fans of the spectators ran and threw objects on the field. The Pro League responded on Monday with a hefty fine for Beerschott and plans for even more sanctions for violators.

