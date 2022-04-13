Beast Movie Review: Leaner Story, Ridiculous Narrative

movie: beast

Rating: 2/5

Banner: sun tv pictures

Mold: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and others

music: Anirudh Ravichander

director of photography: Manoj Paramahamsa

Editor: r nirmali

the creator: Kalanidhi Marani

Written and directed by: Nelson

Release Date: 13 April 2022

Vijay’s “Beast” has also created a lot of hype in the Telugu market for various reasons. Vijay has recently gained popularity in Telugu, and two songs from the film have gone viral, and the film stars Pooja Hegde as the heroine. Amidst high expectations, ‘Beast’ has knocked in theaters today.

Let’s find out how it holds up.

Story:

Traumatized after encountering Veera Raghav (Vijay), a RAW agent,…