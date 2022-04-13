Beast movie review: Vijay shines in this mall invasion thriller that clashes with flippant writing

The most exciting factor about The Beast when it was originally announced was the coming together of filmmakers Nelson and Vijay for the first time. After making a strong impression with his uniquely entertaining films like Kolamavu Nightingale and Doctor, Nelson took a quantum leap to try something highly ambitious with Vijay, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the country. The Beast, a Die Hard inspired assault thriller, is Nelson’s attempt at vision and scale that only disappoints with sluggish writing. Read also: Vijay on joining politics: ‘If my fans want me to turn into Thalaivan, I can’t stop that change’

The film opens somewhere near Kashmir where Veerraghavan (Vijay), a…