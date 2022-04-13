Beast Review {2.5/5}: Even Vijay Couldn’t Save The Beast From Poor Writing

A former RAW officer, who is among the hostages in a mall captured by terrorists, must foil his plans and stop the government from releasing a dreaded terrorist whom he helped jail at great personal cost. Had it.

Beast Review: In his earlier films, Kolamavu Nightingale and Doctor, director Nelson pulled humor out of situations that might have come across as funny on paper. Even in Beast, he takes a background that’s grim — a hostage situation — and tries to make it fun. But this time he is far away from success. In fact, the film barely gives laughs in the places where it should have been funny and we get laughs whenever it tries to be a massive hero film.

The film starts off promisingly. We get a preface involving Veera Raghavan…