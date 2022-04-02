Beast trailer: Vijay plays a killing machine in the action thriller, watch video

Tamil superstar Vijay’s much-awaited film Beast is all set to hit the theaters on April 13. Before the film’s release, the makers have released the film’s trailer. Written and directed by Nelson Dilpkumar, the action-thriller features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

In the trailer, we meet Vijay as the “best and the most notorious spy” Veera Raghavan who is out to save people stuck at Chennai’s East Coast Mall from hijackers. He is described as “meaner, leaner and stronger” in the trailer. He swiftly wields the gun and kills with a sword. We get a brief glimpse of Pooja Hegde, who is scared of Vijay’s character.

Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film. The film went on floors last year. However, the shoot was halted…