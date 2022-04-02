Beast trailer: Vijay’s ‘best and most notorious’ super spy will save a mall from terrorists with so much style. Watch

The first trailer for Vijay’s Beast is out. It stars the popular actor as a super spy with a penchant for mayhem. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde. It will be out on April 13. (Also read: Dasvi trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a proud ‘Jat politician’ triggered by Yami Gautam’s IPS officer to finish class 10)

The trailer kicks off with the storming of a mall by a bunch of terrorists. Dressed in outfits inspired by Money Heist and masks inspired by Breaking Bad, the terrorists rain bullets all over the mall and hold its patrons hostage. As intelligence officers contemplate the right plan of action, they realise a ray of hope: a superspy was in the mall by ‘accident’.

As an introduction to Vijay’s spy, Veera Raghavan, we are shown a tour of his…