Beast Twitter review: Fans applaud Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller, call it ‘complete blockbuster package’

Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited film Beast has been released in theaters across the world today i.e. on 13th April. Fans and celebrities who thronged the theaters to watch the film’s FDFS have already started sharing reviews on Twitter. As expected, the abduction drama has struck the right chord with the audience and is receiving an overwhelming response with good collections along with FDFS

The film’s story, dialogues, screenplay and humour, and the actors’ performances, especially Vijay’s other performances, have received much praise. According to the audience, from Pooja Hegde to Selvaraghavan, everyone has done a commendable job with their roles. The action scenes and comedy timing played by Vijay are very good and deserves a special mention. Overall, fans describe the film as a complete blockbuster package…