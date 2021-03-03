LATEST

“Beast. Where is it?” – Bobby Lashley calls Brock Lassner after winning the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley calls Brock Lassner after winning the WWE Championship. The Almighty has been leading the match with Lassner since his return to the WWE.

Bobby Lashley announced The Miz to become WWE’s newest WWE Champion in the latest episode of Raw. The Almighty is finally at the top of the mountain and rightly so. However, he is not resting on his accent and is already eager to defend his title.

The CEO of Hurt Business does not want it easy. In fact, he is looking for a big one against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania of all places. K during his conversation with Ryan Satin WWE on Fox, The WWE Champion made it clear what he wants most.



“Beast. Where is she? He got stuck somewhere in the jungle? Is she hiding? Is she getting ready for this big comeback, like where are you? Like everyone knows you know I know , Drew [McIntyre] Everyone knows when Brock [Lesnar] Comes back, there’s going to be a lot to answer for and I welcome it. “

Fans have been waiting for this match ever since Lashley returned to WWE. Lashley himself is looking for a match with Beast Incarnate. He admitted to being skeptical of the possibility and feared that it might never happen. However, he hoped that Lesnar was aware of one thing.

“You know it was one of those things where everybody said they wanted to see that match and that match was probably never going to come, he had nothing that he wanted. But I do now. So it’s different, so we’ll see. We’ll see if the animal comes back to play.

WrestleMania is only 5 weeks away. Lashley will first face a former WWE Champion. He simply does not die. The story continues on the grand stage of everyone leading to the Lashley vs McIntire match. An alternative is not bad either.

