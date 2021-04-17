ENTERTAINMENT

Beat Fight? Paul vs Askren Live, Stream Free On Reddit! – Film TMT

Jake Paul is aiming to defeat Ben Askren. Find out how to live stream the boxing match online for free.

Bloody Beat Battle Tonight!! Paul vs Askren Easy methods to Watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Television channel Dwell Stream Reddit Free Watch The exhibition occasion will happen on Saturday, April 17.

Click on To Watch Askren vs Paul Dwell Stream Free

Askren has by no means been identified for his hanging and certainly he’s excelled as a wrestler and grappler, however that hasn’t stopped him from taking up the problem of switching from MMA to boxing.

After all, there’s been loads of jawing back-and-forth between these two and so they’re gonna jaw some extra at Friday’s press convention. You’ll be able to watch the stay stream of the press convention on the prime of the web page starting at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT.

Paul vs Askren airs stay on Triller pay-per-view on Saturday, April seventeenth from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The primary card will start at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT and along with the fights, there will probably be stay musical performances from the likes of The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Justin Bieber, and extra.

Who’s Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is the brother of Logan Paul. Each are YouTuber on-line personalities with Paul vs Askren sizeable followings throughout nearly each social media platform. They initially gained recognition on the now-defunct video platform Vine and Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark, a present on the Disney Channel.

As of late each Paul brothers have turn into well-known for — bizarrely — boxing. Logan Paul boxed fellow YouTuber KSI to a attract a ludicrously high-profile beginner boxing match in August 2018. Jake Paul fought KSI’s brother Deji Olatunji on the undercard.

After the bout Jake Paul continued boxing and has fought professionally twice, most not too long ago defeating former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s latest comeback towards Roy Jones Jr.

Since that contest, Jake Paul has been going forwards and backwards with a number of MMA fighters, together with Conor McGregor and his coaching companion Dillon Danis, however finally he’s arrange a boxing match towards retired UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Who’s Ben Askren?

Ben Askren might be most well-known for being violently KO’d by UFC celebrity Jorge Masvidal in 5 seconds, however earlier than that he was Paul vs Askren undefeated fighter and thought of among the many only wrestlers in MMA.

  • After an extremely profitable beginner wrestling profession,
  • Askren turned a world champion in two organizations,
  • Bellator and One FC. He made a UFC run on the finish of his profession,
  • however by then was carrying various persistent long-term accidents.
  • He finally retired on account of these accidents.

Who’s the betting favourite?

  • Oddsmakers have Paul listed as -225 higher favourite with Askren at +175.
  • This makes good sense. Whereas this battle is an unknown amount,
  • Askren was by no means thought-about a superb striker in MMA.
  • His entire recreation was arrange round his grinding wrestling and brutal floor and pound strike.
  • When the battle stays to face, Askren, tends to look sluggish and restricted.
  • Jake Paul, while inexperienced,
  • has extra skilled boxing expertise than Askren and hasn’t misplaced a boxing match but.

That being mentioned, Askren is a former skilled fighter with a 19-2 document and wins towards world-class competitors. Jake Paul is 2-0 towards much less skilled opposition.

How do I watch?

That one is fairly simple. You should purchase the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV occasion on Triller Battle Membership for US$49.99.

When does the battle happen?

In accordance with the Triller web page,  the primary occasion Paul vs Askren Dwell will begin round 9 pm EDT on April 17.  That’s 6 pm PDT.

Viewers within the UK must keep up until 2 a.m. on April 18 to observe the battle. For those who’re tuning in from Australia, the battle takes place at 11 a.m. on April 18.

Who else is on the battle card?

The complete battle card is as follows…

  • Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren
  • Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkac
  • Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir
  • Joe Fournier vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono
  • Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda
  • Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres
  • Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson
  • Performances and commentary staff

Exterior of boxing, the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren occasion is predicted to function a number of performances by legit A-listers. Justin Bieber, Diplo, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, and Main Lazer are all anticipated to carry out. Mt. Westmore, a brand new rap group options — get this — Snoop Dogg, Ice Dice, E-40, and Too $hort are additionally scheduled to seem.

Paul vs Askren Bizarrely, Pete Davidson has been added to the commentary staff. In the course of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. — battle Triller’s final large PPV occasion — Snoop Dogg’s commentary went a little bit bit viral. Appears like Triller goes for a similar vibe with this PPV. Celebrities additionally confirmed to attend embrace supermodel Taylor Hill, Mario Lopez, and TikTok superstars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.

First printed on March 24, 2021, at 5:14 p.m. PT.

Remaining Phrase Paul vs Askren

Jake Paul has been concerned in a long-running disagreement with each Ben Askren and Dillon Danis. Modified 23 Dec 2020. Share icon SHARE

