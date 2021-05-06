Beautiful made from natural things, not external things

Who does not want to be beautiful in today’s time? Everybody wants to make themselves beautiful and use many types of products for this, but sometimes there is a risk of side effects. So why not forget this product and try something new this time. Yes, we are talking about some home remedies that you can use to get a natural glow.

To brighten the skin and make it look beautiful, you can bring glow to your face with toxin-free fresh fruits. Face packs made from seasonal fruits bring amazing shine. For women whose skin is dry, try a face pack made of banana.

And if your skin is oily then you can extract two teaspoons of orange juice and add sandalwood powder and one teaspoon of calamine powder to it and apply it on the face. This will make your face glow and remove stains. If you want to make your skin glow immediately, then grind the fresh apple, add raw milk, milk powder and multani mitti powder to it and apply it on the face and wash it after 15 minutes. Your face will glow instantly.