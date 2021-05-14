Beauty Tips: If you want to avoid skin problems in the scorching heat, then eat these 5 things, your face will be glowing.

Summer season has started. Skin problems are increasing this season. The problem of sunburn, skin rash, itching, pimples, sweating increases. Let’s know what to do.

We will try many tips to keep the skin healthy. These will include home remedies, homemade paste and natural face packs. But doing just that is not enough. If you want to make your skin healthy and fair, then you need to take some special foods in your daily diet. Now that summer has started, it is important that you eat the things mentioned here to make your skin healthy and glowing.





Eat grapes

Grapes make your skin even more glowing as well as eliminate the problem of acne. It also removes acne scars and enhances the complexion of your skin. So in summer, definitely eat some grapes daily. It also gives coolness to the body.





papaya

If you do not like papaya, you are far from keeping your skin healthy, as it is rich in vitamins A and C, it works as a scrub to remove your dead skin. If you massage papaya on your face daily, then your color will definitely change in 20 days. In the summer, you can apply papaya pulp on the face to keep the skin healthy.

Strawberries

Strawberries are considered the best for your skin. It contains a good amount of Vitamin C, it keeps your skin healthy. This makes it fresh, meaning that it provides essential antioxidants to the skin. So eat strawberries in summer.

done

Rich in fiber, vitamin B1, B2 and C increases banana metabolism, which removes your skin problem as well as acne problem and brightens the skin. Eat a banana daily even in summer.





Cucumber

Staying hydrated is important to keep the skin healthy. Things that have a high amount of water should be eaten more in the summer. One such thing is cucumber. In this season, nutritious cucumber should be eaten daily. Herewith

Mix 2-3 spoons of milk in a paste of half a cup of cucumbers and apply on the face. Wash off after 20-30 minutes. The skin will glow.