BEAUTY TIPS: Want a sparkling glow, a facepack made with basil leaves

The face changes in the changing seasons. In such a situation, pimples also appear on the face and the facial glow disappears. But you can also use Home Made Natural Face Pack to get facial improvement. So today, in this episode, we have brought information about some face packs associated with the virtuous Tulsi, from which you will be able to improve.

Neem and Tulsi Facepack

A mixture of neem and basil can improve the face. For this, take equal quantity of basil and neem leaves. Grind these leaves well and apply on your face. This will make your skin glow.

Turmeric and Basil Facepack

Halti has anti-bacterial properties. Turmeric can bring glow to your face. Grind the basil leaves well, then add 1 pinch of turmeric powder to it. Apply the facepack on your face for about 10 minutes and then wash the face with cold water.

Basil and Honey Facepack

A facepack prepared with basil and honey keeps your skin hydrated. Finely grind the basil leaves. Now add this paste to the honey. Now apply this mixture on your face for 20 minutes. Then wash the face. This will improve the face and reduce wrinkles.