Bebe Rexha dazzles washboard abs in IG Snaps cut sweater

- Bebe Rexha, 32, revealed her sculpted abs in a new Instagram post.
- The singer showed off her strong body in a bright pink, cropped sweater and jeans.
- Boxing, Pilates and yoga are the babe’s favorite ways to break a sweat at the gym.
Bebe Rexha is slaying in spring fashion. in a new instagram PostThe babe shared pictures of herself posing in front of a bush full of flowers, swaying in bright spring colours.
The 32-year-old “Meet to Be” singer wore a cropped magenta sweater, which she paired with high-waisted jeans and white square-toed sandals. She accessorised the look with matching pink shades and a pink purse. Her abs are looking super toned, and she looks so happy!
“Finally feeling human again,” Bebe captioned the snaps.
Naturally, her A-list friends were here for it:
