Bebe Rexha dazzles washboard abs in IG Snaps cut sweater

Bebe Rexha, 32, revealed her sculpted abs in a new Instagram post.

The singer showed off her strong body in a bright pink, cropped sweater and jeans.

Boxing, Pilates and yoga are the babe’s favorite ways to break a sweat at the gym.

Bebe Rexha is slaying in spring fashion. in a new instagram PostThe babe shared pictures of herself posing in front of a bush full of flowers, swaying in bright spring colours.

The 32-year-old “Meet to Be” singer wore a cropped magenta sweater, which she paired with high-waisted jeans and white square-toed sandals. She accessorised the look with matching pink shades and a pink purse. Her abs are looking super toned, and she looks so happy!

“Finally feeling human again,” Bebe captioned the snaps.

Naturally, her A-list friends were here for it: Paris…