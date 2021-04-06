Bebe Rexha will perform “America The Beautiful” at WrestleMania 37 | The SportsRush

LATEST

Bebe Rexha will perform “America The Beautiful” at WrestleMania 37

Bebe Rexha will perform “America The Beautiful” at WrestleMania 37. The Grammy Nominated perform will kick off the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Wrestlemania 37 is going to be the first WWE event with an audience in over a year. The promotion is not leaving any stones unturned as they aim to make the event as big as possible. The two night affair will take place on April 10th and 11th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Also read: Why is Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal not taking place at Wrestlemania 37?

14 matches have been announced for the event so far with 7 taking place on either nights. Apart from the wrestlers, there will be special attractions in the form of celebrities Bad Bunny and Logan Paul. While Bad Bunny is scheduled to participate in a tag team match, Logan Paul is expected to play a crucial role in the match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. These two however, will not be the only mainstream presence on the night.

Bebe Rexha will perform “America The Beautiful” at WrestleMania 37

Grammy-nominated and Diamond-certified singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha has been roped in by the WWE to kick off Wrestlemania 37 with a rendition of “America the Beautiful” on night one.

“I’m excited to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at this year’s WrestleMania,” Bebe Rexha said of her Wrestlemania appearance. “Being part of WWE’s biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to performing for fans around the world.”

Apart from being a succesfull singer and songwriter, Bebe Rexha has also appeared as a mentor on American Idol and as an advisor on The Voice. She has also hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards and served as a guest judge on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race.

