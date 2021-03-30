Bebo is Back Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Bebo is Back is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the StreamEX App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Tina Nandi & Saraboni. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the StreamEx app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 23 March 2021. Bebo is Back All Episodes web series is directed by Sangit Kashinath Gaikar. Deepak Maruti Dawre with 2 other are the producers of the web series. StreamEX is a new web series and movies OTT platform like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a cute woman who wanted to have many affairs (Rekha Mona Sarkar), who lives alone and starts an affair with an office teen boy.

Bebo is Back Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Bebo is Back Director Sangit kashinath Producer Dharmendra singh Written by/Story Vasudev Screenplay Anjali Jain Production Company StreamEX Production Lead Cast Tina Nandi

Saraboni Genre Crime

Thriller Total Episodes 2 Country India Music NA Cinematographer Sangit Gaikar Releasing Date 29 March 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform StreamEX

Bebo is Back Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Also Read: [Nuefliks] Detective Nancy

Bebo is Back Cast and Details

Tina Nandi

Saraboni

Where to watch Bebo is Back Officially?

Legally you can download and watch The Bebo is Back web series on the StreamEX app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.