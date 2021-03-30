Bebo is Back Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Bebo is Back is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the StreamEX App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Tina Nandi & Saraboni. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the StreamEx app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 23 March 2021. Bebo is Back All Episodes web series is directed by Sangit Kashinath Gaikar. Deepak Maruti Dawre with 2 other are the producers of the web series. StreamEX is a new web series and movies OTT platform like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a cute woman who wanted to have many affairs (Rekha Mona Sarkar), who lives alone and starts an affair with an office teen boy.
Bebo is Back Web Series Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Bebo is Back
|Director
|Sangit kashinath
|Producer
|Dharmendra singh
|Written by/Story
|Vasudev
|Screenplay
|Anjali Jain
|Production Company
|StreamEX Production
|Lead Cast
|Tina Nandi
Saraboni
|Genre
|Crime
Thriller
|Total Episodes
|2
|Country
|India
|Music
|NA
|Cinematographer
|Sangit Gaikar
|Releasing Date
|29 March 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|StreamEX
Bebo is Back Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.
Bebo is Back Cast and Details
Tina Nandi
Saraboni
Where to watch Bebo is Back Officially?
Legally you can download and watch The Bebo is Back web series on the StreamEX app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.