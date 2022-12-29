Because of a bottle of water .. Guardiola detonates ridicule in the English Premier League (video)

The Manchester City match with Leeds United in the 17th round of the English Premier League witnessed a funny incident, with Spanish champion Pep Guardiola, Al Samawi coach.

And led Guardiola Manchester City to win 3-1 over Leeds United at Elland Road Stadium, on Wednesday, after returning to the “Premier League” atmosphere after a hiatus of approximately 45 days.

The English Premier League competitions were suspended due to the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

A video spread on social media of Pep Guardiola kicking a water bottle as an expression of his discontent with the performance of his team’s players during the Leeds match.

But as soon as Pep kicked the water bottle and found it going in the direction of the home coaching staff, he automatically put his hand on his head in an expression of embarrassment and regret and ran to express his regret.

What Guardiola did attracted the reactions of the international football fans who were watching the match, through sarcastic comments on the social networking site “Twitter”.



One of the followers wrote a tweet about the situation, saying: “It’s very comical,” while another added: “Pep Guardiola kicks a water bottle on the bench of Leeds United. It’s more accurate than Nunez (Liverpool striker).”

This comment referred to the Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, the Liverpool player, who suffers from wasting easy chances, the last of which was in his team’s match two days ago with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Another follower commented: “Pep and the water bottle killed me with laughter,” with pictures of laughter mocking the situation, and another follower added: “Pep kicks a water bottle in the face of a member of the Leeds coaching staff and runs to them to apologize.”

For its part, the newspaper “Mirror” revealed that Leeds United coach Gishi Marchi was the victim of Pep Guardiola’s bottle, but he would appreciate his Spanish counterpart’s quick apology for the incident.



The victory over Leeds United gave Pep Guardiola’s team the Premier League standings by 35 points, 5 points behind leaders Arsenal, after each team played 15 matches.

Pep Guardiola is known for his extreme nervousness during matches and his lack of calm except in rare cases or when he loses hope for a positive result.

