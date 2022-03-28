‘Because of You’ composer Keith Martin has died at the age of 55

American musician, songwriter and producer Keith Martin, best known for his songs “Love of My Life” and “Because of You”, has died at the age of 55.

According to local publication, Martin was found dead in his apartment in Quezon City, Philippines on Friday (March 25) philippine star,

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, although officials from the Quezon City Police District are investigating (via) Manila Times,

Born in Washington DC, Martin was known for his romantic love songs such as 1995’s ‘Never Find Someone Like You’ (which was featured in the film). bad boys), ‘Love of My Life’ and ‘Buys of You’ (both released in 2004).

He also released several solo albums during his …