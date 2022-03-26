Because Of You singer Keith Martin found dead aged 55 in his condo in the Philippines

Because of You singer Keith Martin was found dead on Friday morning at the age of 55 in his condo in Quezon City, part of Metro Manila in the Philippines.

Although the cause of death is currently unknown, police reportedly said that he may have died a week before his body was discovered. Manila Bulletin Report.

The building’s property manager is said to have called officials when neighbors noticed that Martin’s apartment smelled bad.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Martin lifeless in his bed, according to witnesses. Sun,

