‘Because of You’ singer Keith Martin found dead in Philippines condominium – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Keith Martin, an American rhythm and blues artist best known for his 2004 single “Because of You,” was found dead in his condominium in the Philippines on Friday, police said. He was 57 years old.

Building workers found Martin’s body after neighbors were alerted to a foul odor emanating from the condominium at around 7:15 a.m. local time, philippine star Reported.

According to the Quezon City Police Department, Christine Leno, 40, property manager of the Lafayette 1 condominium in Eastwood City, reported the incident to authorities, Manila Times Reported. Police said the body was found on a bed inside the unit, according to the newspaper.

The matter was taken up with the ‘Criminal…