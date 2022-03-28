Because the “principle of self-determination” does not apply in the case of the Malvinas Islands.

For some years now, the UK government has used the argument that “self-determination of people“to try to justify oneself” Illegal occupation of the Falkland Islands, But this use by the British government is a trap, as it distorts the spirit of the theory by “forgetting” the origins of that population.

You may also be interested in: 40 Years of Malvinas, Billiken Launches Free Multi-Area Didactic Sequence

As the official material of the Argentine Foreign Ministry explains, “The inhabitants of Malvinas do not constitute a sovereign “people” with the right to self-determination, but rather forcefully occupied the islands and expelled the population after the colonial power had implanted themselves…