BECIL Contractual Manpower Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 1679 Posts, Apply Before April 20- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

BECIL Manpower Recruitment 2021

The applications are invited by the BECIL for the posts of 1679 Skilled/ Semi-Skilled/ Unskilled Manpower Vacancy for Urgent Placement after Training. 8th, ITI, Diploma, 12th pass can apply online before April 20, 2021.

BECIL Manpower Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Skilled/Semi Skilled/ Unskilled Manpower

No. of Vacancy: 1679

Stipend: 7613 to 9381/- (Per Month)

BECIL Manpower Recruitment 2021 Registration Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through NEFT/ RTGS/ Demand Draft drawn in favor of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited payable at New Delhi

For Gen/OBC: 590/-

For SC/ST/PWD candidates: 295/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 01, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 20, 2021

Date of Merit Test: Notified Soon

How to Apply: Interested & Eligible candidates may apply at becil.com from April 01, 2021, to April 20, 2021.

BECIL Manpower Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Uttar Pradesh

BECIL Manpower Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on First Come First Registration Basis.

The candidates will be selected for training based on their merit list as under:

a) The candidates who secure at least 80% marks will be eligible for FREE TRAINING.

b) The candidates who secure at least 70% marks will be eligible for paid training at S. No. 1. (Training Cost Rs. 6,000)

c) The candidates who secure at least 50% marks will be eligible for paid training at S. No. 2. (Training Cost Rs. 11,000)

d) The candidates who secure at least 35% marks will be eligible for paid training at S. No. 3 & 4 (Training Cost Rs. 15,000) with a stipend of 15 days during onsite training.

BECIL Manpower Recruitment 2021 Notification: beciljobs.com