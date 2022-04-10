Beckham wedding: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tie the knot

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz chose two ceremonies, one Jewish and one Catholic, to honor Nicola’s parents. Photo / Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz officially tied the knot, beginning the three-day extravaganza that was tipped as the celebrity wedding of the year.

Victoria’s son and David Beckham married his fiancé last evening in a ceremony in a sprawling marquee at the Peltz family’s luxury property in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 23-year-old groom waited on a stage covered with flowers and greenery for 15 minutes for his 27-year-old bride to arrive, and when it came time to seal the deal, the couple enjoyed a kiss, the Daily Mail reported. .

There were reportedly six grooms…