Beckham’s London mansion burglary

The west London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham was ransacked and goods worth “thousands of pounds” were reportedly stolen.

The burglary at the couple’s Kensington home is believed to have happened late in the evening, when the Beckhams were at home with their 10-year-old daughter on Monday, February 28.

according to this Sun In the newspaper, the break-in was not discovered until his 17-year-old son, Cruz Beckham, returned home from a night out and found a broken window and a spare bedroom that had been “ravaged”.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed to the PA news agency that officers had responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address in Kensington’s W11 area around midnight on March 1.

He said that several items were reported to have been stolen. No…